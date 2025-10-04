Selangor aims to double Sultan Alam Shah Museum visitors to 200,000

BANTING: The Selangor government is implementing detailed strategies to double the number of visitors at the Sultan Alam Shah Museum to 200,000 people by the end of this year.

State Housing and Culture Committee chairman Datuk Borhan Aman Shah stated that the success in attracting visitors through various exhibition series since reopening early this year has revitalised the museum after its six-year closure.

He told reporters in Kampung Sungai Lang Baru that the state government had initially targeted 100,000 visitors but the response has been very encouraging, particularly during the ‘Pameran Anak-Anak Sidek’ exhibition.

Borhan confirmed that visitor numbers have already exceeded the initial target with three months remaining in the year.

Various new exhibitions have been planned for the remaining period, including one related to the Malaysia Games as Selangor will host the event next year.

Additional events such as festivals and overnight programmes at the museum will also be organised to attract more visitors.

Simultaneously, Borhan revealed that his department is planning a meeting with the Selangor Islamic Religious Department to propose an exhibition about longstanding superstitious beliefs among the public.

He explained that this exhibition aims to scientifically expose superstitious elements for better understanding by the current generation.

Borhan believes this exhibition has strong potential to attract even more visitors to the Sultan Alam Shah Museum.

Earlier, Borhan accompanied by Mohd Iqbal Mohd Noor from the Prime Minister’s Department met with residents of Kampung Sungai Lang Baru for the Santuni MADANI programme.

The Sultan Alam Shah Museum had been closed for gallery upgrading works from 2019 until its reopening in February this year.

The museum is currently offering free admission to all visitor categories for three months to encourage public visits. – Bernama