Selangor Climate Adaptation Centre launched today

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government launched the Selangor Climate Adaptation Centre (SCAC), the first of its kind in Malaysia today, which will focus specifically on climate change governance based on science, data and local evidence.

Raja Muda of Selangor Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah launched the centre at a hotel in Shah Alam today.

Selangor Public Health and Environment Committee chairman Jamaliah Jamaluddin said the centre was a state government strategic initiative to strengthen capabilities to face climate change.

“This includes rising temperatures, flash floods, prolonged droughts, coastal erosion and impacts on water sources and food security.

“SCAC acts as a reference centre and a climate change policy coordinator at the state level, and also as a platform to strengthen cooperation with the private sector, academia and international organisations,” she said in a statement today.

Jamaliah said the Selangor Climate Change Action Council (IKLIMSELANGOR) will be chaired by Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, with its first meeting scheduled for the end of this month.

She added that the state government also welcomed SCAC’s strategic partnership with United Nations Global Compact Network Malaysia and Brunei (UNGCMYB), especially in capacity development and support for small and medium enterprises in Selangor to transition to environmental, social and governance (ESG) compliance and reporting.

The SCAC is led by executive director Daniel Lee, an 18-year veteran in the climate change and environmental sustainability sector.