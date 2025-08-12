Singapore director charged in RM155k cheating case involving Malaysians

JOHOR BAHRU: A Singaporean company director pleaded not guilty in court today over cheating allegations involving three Singaporeans and a Malaysian in a RM155,000 investment scheme.

Chong Kok Ming, 54, a Singapore permanent resident, is accused alongside another Singaporean man still at large of deceiving four victims into depositing money into a Malaysian company’s account.

The victims were allegedly misled into believing they would become shareholders and receive annual dividends from the investment.

Lim Swee Chong and Lim Swee Joo reportedly lost RM71,250 each, while Ho Sang Bin and Puah Kot Choon suffered losses of RM6,250 each.

The offences allegedly occurred at a bank in Batu Pahat on October 15, 2014.

Chong was charged under Section 417 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of five years’ jail, a fine, or both.

The prosecution proposed a bail of RM15,000 per charge, but Chong’s lawyer requested a lower amount, citing his client’s financial responsibilities.

Judge Datuk Ahmad Kamal Arifin Ismail set total bail at RM20,000 with one surety and scheduled the next mention for September 17. - Bernama