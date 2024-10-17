Selangor cops dispose of drugs worth RM131.71m

SHAH ALAM: Selangor police today disposed of 1,993.98 kilogrammes (kg) and 267,711.02 litres of various types of drugs valued at an estimated RM131.71 million, that had completed court proceedings.

Selangor Police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the drugs that were destroyed involved 5,894 investigation papers for the 2009-2024 period.

He said the drugs, including ketamine, syabu, heroin, ecstasy pills, psychotropic pills as well as ketum leaves and juice, were disposed of by Syarikat Kualiti Alam in Bukit Pelandok in Negeri Sembilan.

“A total of 2,924 individuals were arrested during the same period, with 37 of them meted court sentences.

“During the same period, Selangor police also nabbed 775 traffickers under the Dangerous Drugs (Special Preventive Measures) Act 1985, enabling it to cripple drug trafficking syndicates in the state,” he told a media conference here today.

Hussein also said that from January to September this year, the state Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) arrested 18,878 drug addicts and traffickers.

He said that of the total, 636 were traffickers and they were investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

He added that the Selangor CID also busted 27 drug trafficking syndicates and arrested 725 individuals, which is 3.84 per cent of the total arrests made for that period.

Hussein said that, with the arrests, police also seized RM103.54 million worth of drugs, which could have been supplied to 2.5 million addicts.

“Of the 725 arrested, 13 were sentenced to death by hanging or life imprisonment under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act,” he said.