Selangor crown prince celebrated in royal wedding procession

KLANG: Echoes of ‘Daulat Tuanku!’ and banners bearing congratulatory messages accompanied the royal wedding procession of the Raja Muda of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, here today.

From as early as 6 am, joyful crowds thronged the streets to witness the historic union of the Selangor crown prince with his bride, Cik Afzaa Fadini Abdul Aziz.

Tengku Amir Shah, looking radiant in a white traditional attire and songkok, was escorted in a Rolls-Royce A1 over a 650-metre route from the Sultan Abdul Aziz Royal Gallery to Istana Alam Shah.

He was accompanied by members of the royal family and palace dignitaries, with the 25th Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment serving as royal escorts, while the Selangor Royal Palace kompang troupe enlivened the celebration.

The procession began with a prayer recitation by the Grand Imam of Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Mosque, Datuk Muhammad Farhan Wijaya, seeking blessings for the solemnisation ceremony.

During the 20-minute parade, people of various races took the opportunity to capture the momentous occasion, many of them dressed in traditional attire such as baju Melayu and batik as a mark of respect.

The solemnisation ceremony took place at Masjid Istana Diraja, Istana Alam Shah at 10 am. - Bernama