Selangor examining mechanisms to develop carbon market policy

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government is exploring suitable methods and mechanisms to formulate a policy for the state’s carbon market, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said.

He said the Standing Committee on Environment, Climate Change and Green Technology was examining key initiatives to assess greenhouse gas emissions and develop strategies to reduce them, which would lead to the creation of strategic guidelines for Selangor’s carbon market

“This process is expected to take place next year in collaboration with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability and Malaysia Forest Fund, which will assist in coordinating the preparation of reports and action plans for the state government,” he said.

He said this in response to a question from Michelle Ng Mei Sze (PH-Subang Jaya) regarding the status of the state’s carbon credit calculation guidelines at the Selangor State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

In the meantime, Amirudin said the state government, through the Selangor Forestry Department (JPNS) and in collaboration with private companies, was in the early stages of implementing a carbon credit pilot project in the Raja Lumu Permanent Forest Reserve and the Klang Islands Permanent Forest Reserve.

He said a cooperation agreement had been signed with a business partner for the Raja Lumu Permanent Forest Reserve project, with a preliminary site study conducted in August and completed in September this year.

“In addition, Landasan Lumayan Sdn Bhd is conducting a preliminary study in the Klang Islands Permanent Forest Reserve, focusing on document reviews and risk analysis reports on potential deforestation while ensuring the sustainability of vegetation in the area,” he said.