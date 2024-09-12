SHAH ALAM: Selangor Local Government and Tourism Committee chairman Datuk Ng Suee Lim has apologised for the incident in which a female singer alleged that she was filmed by local authority (PBT) officers while receiving a massage during an operation at a beauty centre in Subang Jaya.

Ng explained that the issue may have arisen from unclear standard operating procedures (SOPs), which led to a misunderstanding between the PBT officers and the singer during the raid.

“I was informed that the massage centre involved was unlicensed... I do not blame the singer and understand that she may have felt her dignity, rights, or privacy were compromised,“ he said.

“I empathise with her sentiments,“ he said at a special press conference on the 2025 PBT assessment tax at the Selangor State Assembly building, today.

Ng assured that appropriate measures would be taken to resolve the issue professionally and amicably, with steps to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

Ng said that the Selangor government is considering the requirement for local council (PBT) enforcement officers to wear body cameras. The implementation of this measure will depend on available financial resources, and will be rolled out in phases to ensure smoother operations.

This comes in the wake of a viral video shared by a female singer, who accused PBT officers of secretly filming her during a massage session at a beauty and wellness centre in Subang Jaya.

Subang Jaya police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat reportedly said that police will conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.