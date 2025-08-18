Selangor explores super app for smart parking system implementation

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government is studying the adoption of a super app to streamline the Selangor Intelligent Parking (SIP) system.

State Islamic Religious Affairs and Innovation Culture Exco Dr Mohammad Fahmi Ngah confirmed the initiative.

He stated the State Digital Infrastructure Committee is evaluating market proposals for seamless smart parking rollout.

Rantaian Mesra Sdn Bhd (RMSB) will oversee operations, with plans to install more CCTV cameras in parking areas.

Mohammad Fahmi highlighted Selangor’s current parking fee collection rate stands at only 50 per cent.

He stressed stricter enforcement is needed as non-compliance rises without monitoring.

The new system aims for uniform and organised enforcement to improve revenue.

Mohammad Fahmi spoke after the Malaysian Book Of Records Flexi Parking award ceremony.

He clarified the state has no plans to raise parking fees, focusing instead on enforcement efficiency.

Annual parking revenue in Selangor is estimated at RM100 million but could double to RM200 million.

The increased collection will fund infrastructure upgrades and better parking management. - Bernama