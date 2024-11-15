Selangor govt tables RM3b state budget for 2025

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government today tabled a RM3 billion Budget 2025 to manage and sustain the state’s development next year.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said that of the amount, RM1.7 billion, or 56.7 per cent, is allocated for operating expenditure, and RM1.3 billion, or 43.3 per cent, is set aside for development expenditure.

He said that allocation for operating, service and supply expenses is the largest component, accounting for 38.7 per cent of the total.

“The operating expenses include adjustments for the increase in civil servant salary scheme, security control services, and maintenance contracts involving 26 departments, village community management council allowances, allocations for committee and mosque officer allowances, as well as rental for the headquarters building and nine shariah lower courts,“ he said when presenting the Selangor Budget 2025 at the Selangor State Assembly today.

Amirudin, also the assemblyman for Sungai Tua, said that the allocation for development is RM100 million, or 8.3 per cent, higher in 2025 than 2024’s allocation, focusing more on the infrastructure sector than the social sector.

The infrastructure sector allocation stands at RM404.17 million, or 31.09 per cent of the development allocation, to support the guarantee for clean water supply, more efficient solid waste management, upgrading of roads and drainage to promote the Visit Selangor Year 2025 and preparations to organise Malaysia Games (SUKMA) 2026, among others.

“Although the social sector is no longer the main focus, the allocation provided for social development amounting to RM354.08 million, or 27.24 per cent, remains one of the main development agendas of the state government.

“The emphasis on health and welfare programmes for the elderly remains in line with the state government’s aspiration to improve the social protection system that includes welfare and education as well as to strengthen the economy of the target group,” he said.

Amirudin also highlighted his administration’s commitment to help improve the people’s economy by allocating RM380.7 million, or 29.29 per cent, to develop the economic sector.

The remaining allocation goes to the key priority areas, namely the education sector, amounting to RM96.4 million, or 7.42 per cent.

“The health sector receives RM40 million, or 3.08 per cent, of the total development allocation, while the rest (RM24.5 million, or 1.88 per cent) is set aside for rural development,” he added.

Themed “Dynamic Selangor: Perfect Aspirations of Malaysia MADANI”, the budget will be driven by five main thrusts, namely artificial intelligence and education as a catalyst for state economic progress, upholding the vision of a sustainable environment and quality infrastructure, cultivating a caring state, championing efficient and credible governance, and revitalising culture, the economy and youth development.