Selangor haze alert: Parents can keep kids home as air quality drops

SHAH ALAM: Parents in Selangor may keep their children home from school as haze conditions worsen, the state government confirmed today. State Public Health and Environment Committee chairperson Jamaliah Jamaluddin said while absences will be excused, parents must inform schools.

“All principals and headmasters are advised to monitor the Air Pollutant Index (API) via the Department of Environment (DOE) website to ensure timely and appropriate action,” she said in a statement.

Schools have received guidelines on response measures if API readings exceed 100 (unhealthy) or 200 (very unhealthy). Outdoor activities will be suspended, and schools may close if levels surpass 200.

No haze-related illnesses or heatstroke cases have been reported in Selangor so far, according to the State Health Department (JKNS).

API readings have improved in some areas, including Petaling Jaya (83), Klang (80), and Banting (81). However, Kuala Selangor remains unhealthy at 126.

The Selangor DOE has activated its Open Burning Prevention Action Plan to curb fire risks during the dry spell. Enforcement teams are patrolling high-risk areas, and plantation owners have been instructed to tighten fire prevention measures. - Bernama