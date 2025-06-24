SHAH ALAM: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) destroyed counterfeit goods worth over RM3.5 million today at the Bukit Raja Exhibits Storage in Selangor. This marks the state’s largest disposal operation in half a decade.

Selangor KPDN director Mohd Zuhairi Mat Radey confirmed the seized items stemmed from 64 resolved court cases between January 2024 and May 2024. “The disposed items include 41,000 self-care products, 4,000 clothing accessories, 4,370 watches and garments, 11,900 footwear units, and 300 motorcycle parts,“ he stated during a press briefing. Additional confiscated equipment involved in controlled item misappropriation—such as pumps, flow meters, and storage containers—valued at RM250,000 were also discarded.

The cases fell under multiple laws, including the Trademarks Act 2019, Control of Supplies Act 1961, and Copyright Act 1987. Mohd Zuhairi emphasized the ministry’s commitment to curbing illicit trade and protecting consumer rights.