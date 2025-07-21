Selangor launches free ambulance service for non-emergency healthcare

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government is set to roll out its ‘Ambulans Kita Selangor’ programme to enhance healthcare accessibility for residents.

Public Health and Environment Committee chairman Jamaliah Jamaluddin announced the initiative, which will provide free non-emergency ambulance services for those in need, particularly for hospital appointments and follow-up treatments.

“Through this programme, the state government aims to deliver more efficient and systematic ambulance services,“ said Jamaliah.

St John Ambulance Malaysia Selangor will serve as the key strategic partner, ensuring wider service coverage and reinforcing the state’s healthcare system.

Jamaliah emphasised that the collaboration reflects the state’s dedication to improving public health services.

“This effort demonstrates our commitment to strengthening healthcare through trusted partnerships,“ she added.

The programme is expected to benefit low-income groups and individuals requiring regular medical attention. – Bernama