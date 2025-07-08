Selangor MB clarifies Putra Heights gas explosion not caused by excavation

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor State Assembly was informed that the gas pipeline explosion in Putra Heights on April 1 was not triggered by excavation activities.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari stated that investigations by authorities confirmed no link between groundworks and the incident.

Amirudin clarified that the monsoon drain construction and residential development in the area occurred between 2008 and 2009, predating the establishment of the One-Stop Centre in 2010. He dismissed claims of unauthorised construction near Petronas Gas Berhad’s reserve, confirming the developer had obtained formal approval and adhered to safety conditions.

Addressing allegations of insufficient buffer zone compliance, he noted that while Petronas requires a 60-foot buffer, the approved zone in Putra Heights was 66 feet. The explosion was attributed to weak soil conditions beneath the pipeline, as revealed by the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH).

Repair and reconstruction efforts for affected homes are progressing ahead of schedule. In Taman Putra Harmoni, three houses will be rebuilt, 46 repaired, and another 46 under structural review. Kampung Kuala Sungai Baru will see 11 homes rebuilt and six repaired. Residents have until October 27 to submit claims, with the Subang Jaya City Council facilitating the process.

Amirudin also proposed increasing the repair cost ceiling from RM30,000 to RM60,000 to cover roofing and fittings. - Bernama