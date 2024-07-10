Selangor People’s Tuition Programme to be expanded to improve literacy, numeracy - MB

KAJANG: The Selangor People’s Tuition Programme (PTRS) will be expanded to 17,000 students in the state to further improve basic literacy and numeracy.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said this number was based on data received from the State Education Department involving students in years one to three, especially those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Now we are doing an intervention programme through the PTRS that educates and also trains them (students) to be more efficient...literacy, numeracy which means being able to read and count, and also to improve their way of thinking,” he told reporters after inaugurating ‘Program Tekad Reformasi Pendidikan’ together with Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek here today.

“(This is because) they didn’t go to school for about a year or two, so their basics were disrupted when the learning process stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

‘Program Tekad Reformasi Pendidikan’, implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Selangor government, highlights programmes implemented to empower education in the state, in line with the MOE’s education reform efforts.

Through ‘Program Tekad Reformasi Pendidikan’, Selangor Menteri Besar Incorporated (MBI) highlights the state government’s efforts in modernising the education infrastructure, providing the latest learning facilities, as well as providing continuous support to educators and students.

The programme also aims to strengthen Selangor’s position as a leading state in empowering quality education with various initiatives that focus on human capital development and educational innovation.