Sudan paramilitary drone strike on maternity ward kills eight, injures seven

PORT SUDAN: A drone strike by Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces killed eight people in a maternity ward in the besieged city of El-Fasher.

The attack occurred on Tuesday and also injured seven people in El-Fasher Hospital.

A medical source said the strike “damaged buildings and equipment” at the facility.

The health worker spoke on condition of anonymity for their safety.

This is the latest strike on healthcare facilities since the start of Sudan’s war in April 2023.

The conflict pits the RSF against the regular Sudanese army.

El-Fasher Hospital remains one of the last functioning health facilities in North Darfur’s capital.

The paramilitary is waging its fiercest assault yet on the city.

El-Fasher is the only major city in Darfur that the RSF has not yet seized.

The paramilitary force has besieged the city since May 2024.

The UN has called El-Fasher “the epicentre of child suffering”.

Mass starvation has taken hold in the city.

Families surviving on animal feed now pay hundreds of dollars per sack.

Sudan’s war has killed tens of thousands of people.

The conflict has created the world’s largest hunger and displacement crisis. – AFP