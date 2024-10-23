Selangor recovers fully from floods

KUALA LUMPUR: Selangor has fully recovered from the floods while the situation in Perak continues to improve this afternoon.

In SELANGOR, two relief centres in Kuala Selangor and Sabak Bernam were closed at 4 pm after all the 25 remaining flood evacuees from eight families, returned to their homes.

In PERAK, the number of flood evacuees dropped to 221 from 60 families, from 286 from 78 families this morning.

The evacuees are housed at relief centres in Hilir Perak (151 people from 41 families), Kerian (36 people from 11 families) and Perak Tengah (34 people from eight families).

Meanwhile, in SARAWAK, a relief centre at Kampung Tringgus Bong Multipurpose Hall in Kuching, which previously housed 12 people from three families affected by a fire, has also been closed.

Only Roban Community Hall in Betong remains open, accommodating 48 people from 13 families affected by the fire.