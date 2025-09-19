Selangor strengthens affordable housing agenda with federal cooperation

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government remains committed to realising its affordable housing agenda through close cooperation with the federal government.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari stated that this commitment is demonstrated through various housing initiatives designed for different needs.

These include Rumah Idaman Selangor which offers quality residences with basic furniture at affordable prices.

The Smart Rent programme aims to help younger generations rent properties before purchasing their own homes.

Dana-Sel reduces the financial burden of home purchase deposits for prospective buyers.

Rumah Harapan and Rumah Mampu Milik projects continue to be strengthened to ensure more Selangor residents can access comfortable housing.

Amirudin shared that a report on existing project status was presented at the National Affordable Housing Council meeting chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The meeting served as an important platform for discussing major issues regarding affordable housing policy preparation, planning, and coordination nationwide.

New measures were outlined to strengthen policies in alignment with the Malaysia MADANI agenda.

Amirudin expressed confidence that close federal-state cooperation will strengthen the affordable housing agenda and ensure resident wellbeing throughout Selangor and Malaysia. – Bernama