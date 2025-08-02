SHAH ALAM: The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah today expressed his regret and disappointment that more Muslims were being misled by misinformation, despite the availability of many Islamic books written and printed in Malay.

The ruler said that Muslims were increasingly susceptible to misleading and deviant teachings spread by irresponsible parties.

“Where have we gone wrong that cases of individuals following deviant beliefs are increasing in our country?

“If we remain deceived by teachings based on superstition and falsehood, Muslims will fall behind in all areas of life,” His Royal Highness said during the closing ceremony of the Selangor State Quran Recitation and Memorisation Competition 2025 at the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Mosque, here.

Sultan Sharafuddin added that the spread of these misleading influences was causing division within the Muslim community and making them vulnerable to oppression by enemies of Islam.

He emphasised that in today’s modern world with its vast access to information, there are many ways to obtain accurate information, particularly about Islam based on the Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah teachings.

He pointed out that unlike in the past, when Islamic texts were mainly in Indonesian and difficult to understand in this country, most Islamic books today are written and translated into Malay, making religious knowledge much more accessible.

“Muslims now have it much easier to learn and understand the true teachings of Islam, as many religious books are now available in Malay, including online resources,“ he said.

Sultan Sharafuddin also urged Muslims to consult religious authorities for guidance and to avoid being easily swayed by deviant teachings.

“Unity should be the main core for the life of Muslims, especially Malays. Islam is a religion that is complete and beautiful and can be the foundation of a community’s unity,“ the Sultan said.

The Sultan also urged Islamic authorities to be more aware when tackling such issues and legal action and enforcement should be more effective so that deviant teachings would not affect Muslims till there is disunity.

“I would like to encourage all Muslims to read the Quran more daily and to do more good deeds, may we always be protected by Allah SWT and be kept away from disasters.

“I am very happy to see so many children who know the al-Quran well and are well-versed, especially in Selangor. May their presence in such an event be the cause and catalyst for us to always remain close to the al-Quran,“ the Sultan said.