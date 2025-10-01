Selangor Sultan expresses sorrow over passing of Tun Mohamed Hashim Mohd Ali

SHAH ALAM: Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin have expressed deep sorrow over the passing of former Chief of Defence Forces General Tun Dr Mohamed Hashim Mohd Ali.

The late general died this morning at 11.52 am at a private hospital in Kuala Lumpur at the age of 90.

A post on the official Selangor Royal Office Facebook page confirmed the royal couple’s condolences.

Tun Mohamed Hashim served as a member of the Selangor Council of the Royal Court from 2002 to 2019.

He joined the Malaysian Armed Forces in 1957 and rose through the ranks to become Army Chief in 1985.

The general became the ninth Chief of Defence Forces in 1987, holding the nation’s top military position.

In recognition of his service, he received the Darjah Kebesaran Dato’ Paduka Mahkota Selangor (D.P.M.S.) in 1981.

He was later conferred the Seri Paduka Mahkota Selangor (S.P.M.S.) in 1989 by the late Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Alhaj.

Their Royal Highnesses extended condolences to the late general’s family and prayed for his soul to be blessed.

Tun Mohamed Hashim was the younger brother of Tun Dr Siti Hasmah, wife of former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. – Bernama