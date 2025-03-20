Selangor Sultan graces iftar event in UPM

SERDANG: The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, today graced an iftar event and performed Maghrib, Isyak and tarawih prayers at Masjid UPM with about 1,000 of its staff and students as well as residents in the surrounding areas.

Raja Muda of Selangor Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, who is UPM pro-chancellor, was also in attendance.

At the event, His Royal Highness presented Aidilfitri contributions to orphans, mualaf (Muslim reverts), the disabled and 45 asnaf individuals comprising UPM staff and students.

Sultan Sharafuddin, who is also UPM chancellor, accepted donations, endowments and zakat from various parties, including donations to UPM’s Wakaf Ilmu from individuals, the university’s corporate partners, staff and students totalling RM1.08 million, presented by UPM registrar Muhazam Mansor.

Wakaf Ilmu UPM was initiated in 2012 to fund academic activities, provide financial aid, support research, facility development and income generation for the UPM community.

The Selangor Ruler also accepted RM8.67 million in zakat funds from UPM vice-chancellor Datuk Prof Dr Ahmad Farhan Mohd Sadullah and RM411,627.73 in business zakat from UPM Holdings Sdn Bhd, Koperasi UPM Bhd and PLUS Malaysia Berhad.

Sultan Sharafuddin also consented to receive RM800,000 in student zakat from Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) group managing director and chief executive officer Datuk Syed Hamadah Syed Othman under TH Iqra’s programme 2024.

UPM also received zakat wakalah contributions totalling RM30,000 from Bank Islam, RM15,000 from Takaful Ikhlas and an RM10,000 donation specifically for UPM students from Badan Kebajikan Mutiara Putrajaya.