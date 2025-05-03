Selangor Sultan officates mosque in Sekinchan

SEKINCHAN: The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, officiated the opening of Masjid Tali Air 8 Sungai Leman in Sekinchan, Sabak Bernam, today.

Also gracing the ceremony were the Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, and the Raja Muda of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah.

The royal family was welcomed by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari and State Secretary Datuk Dr Ahmad Fadzli Ahmad Tajuddin.

Also in attendance were members of the Selangor State Executive Council (MMKN), Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS) chairman Datuk Salehuddin Saidin, and Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) director Datuk Mohd Shahzihan Ahmad.

During the event, the Sultan presented Hari Raya contributions to 485 recipients from the asnaf, poor, and mualaf groups, with each receiving RM500.

Sultan Sharafuddin also delivered the officiating address for Masjid Tali Air 8 Sungai Leman before signing the plaque to mark the inauguration.

His Royal Highness later joined the public in breaking fast and performed the Maghrib, Isyak, and 20 rakaat of Tarawih prayers.

Previously known as Masjid Kampung Seri Kedah, the mosque underwent renovations in 2013 with RM1.8 million in funding from the state government and the Federal Development Office of Selangor.

The refurbished mosque began operations in June 2016 and can accommodate up to 500 worshippers at a time.