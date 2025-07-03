Selangor Sultan presents appointment letter to new MAIS chairman

SHAH ALAM: The Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah presented Datuk Salehuddin Saidin with his letter of appointment as the new chairman of the Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS) in a ceremony held at Istana Alam Shah in Klang, yesterday.

Also receiving their letters of appointment were Tan Sri Mazlan Mansor as the new deputy chairman of MAIS, along with two new council members - Datuk Emran Kadir and Tan Sri Mohd Zawawi Salleh

MAIS secretary Dr Ahmad Shahir Makhtar in a statement today said State Secretary Datuk Dr Ahmad Fadzli Ahmad Tajuddin and Selangor State Financial Officer Datuk Dr Haniff Zainal Abidin were among those present at the ceremony.

The new appointments took effect from March 1 and will run until Dec 31, 2026.

“This brings the total number of MAIS members for the 2024-2026 term to 21, representing various fields of expertise, with Salehuddin at the helm,” he said.

The appointments are in accordance with the provisions of the Administration of the Religion of Islam (State of Selangor) Enactment 2003, he added.