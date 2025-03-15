SHAH ALAM: Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah graced a ceremony to receive business zakat contributions totaling RM11.6 million from seven companies at the Tengku Ampuan Jemaah Mosque in Bukit Jelutong here today.

The companies that presented their business zakat were Pintas Utama Sdn Bhd (RM3 million), Rafulin Holdings Sdn Bhd (RM2.15 million), Sime Darby Property Berhad (RM2 million) and MAHSA University (RM1.32 million).

Also contributing zakat during the ‘Sultan Selangor Bersama Rakyat’ breaking of fast and the handing over of Hari Raya contributions programme were KDEB Waste Management Sdn Bhd (RM1.17 million), the Selangor Agricultural Development Corporation (PKPS) (RM1 million) and Kumpulan Semesta Sdn Bhd (RM1 million).

Earlier, the Sultan, accompanied by Tengku Permaisuri Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, arrived at the mosque at 6.30 pm.

Their Royal Highnesses were welcomed by Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari and State Secretary Datuk Dr Ahmad Fadzli Ahmad Tajuddin.

Sultan Sharafuddin also presented Hari Raya aid totaling RM239,000 to 478 recipients from the asnaf category in the Petaling district, which includes those classified as poor, destitute and mualaf (new Muslim converts). Each recipient received RM500.

Meanwhile, Petaling District Officer Huzunul Khaidil Mohammed, in his speech, said rapid development in the district has significantly boosted revenue collection. Last year, the Petaling District and Land Office (PDT) collected RM659.8 million in land premiums, land taxes and parcel taxes.

He said as of March 1, the E-Kasih registration system recorded 443 households in Petaling under the extreme poverty category, 3,316 classified as poor while 7,724 had successfully moved above the poverty threshold.

To address these challenges, he said various initiatives are being actively implemented, including infrastructure improvements, social assistance programmes, and skills training for low-income groups.

He added that these efforts fall under the ‘Iltizam Selangor Penyayang’ programme by the state government and the ‘Inisiatif Pendapatan Rakyat’ initiative by the federal government.

Following the ceremony, the Royal Couple joined the congregation in breaking fast and performed the Maghrib, Isyak and Tarawih prayers.