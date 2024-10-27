Selangor surpasses revenue collection target - Amirudin

KLANG: Selangor has recorded RM2.218 billion in revenue collection as of this month, surpassing this year’s target of RM2.2 billion, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He attributed the excellent performance to a favourable investment environment in the state.

“This marks the fourth consecutive year we have exceeded our targets. Last year, we collected RM2.7 billion, the year before that RM2.5 billion, and RM2.3 billion the year prior,” he said after attending the Selangor state-level Deepavali celebration here yesterday.

Amirudin also expressed optimism that Selangor would reach its investment target of RM55 billion by the end of the year, supported by the RM35 billion in current accumulated investments.

“What I want to highlight is our consistency; every year, we rank among the top three (contributors to Gross Domestic Product). This demonstrates that the investment ecosystem in the state is one of the best in Malaysia,” he said.

In the meantime, Amirudin noted that the state government had allocated RM4.4 million for the Jom Shopping Perayaan Voucher programme, distributing 22,000 vouchers to individuals from the Indian B40 community to help alleviate their burden during this year’s Deepavali festival.