Selangor targets 4,000 SMART Sewa rental homes by 2028

DENGKIL: The Selangor government is targeting approximately 4,000 housing units to be made available under the SMART Sewa initiative by 2028.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari stated that they currently have about 1,000 units ready for the scheme’s implementation.

He projected this number would increase through the Rumah Harapan and Rumah Idaman projects across Selangor.

“Every time Rumah Idaman and Rumah Harapan projects are completed, the state government will receive these houses from developers, including in Lembah Subang.”

“The Ministry of Housing and Local Government is also in final negotiations, and we want to resolve several matters, for instance in Lembah Subang there are many blocks and additional units, I think between 1,000 to 2,000 houses for SMART Sewa,“ he told reporters after the handing over of offer letters for the Ampar Tenang People’s Housing Project here today.

Earlier in his speech, Amirudin said the state government is committed to expanding access to affordable housing for the people, especially low and middle-income groups in Selangor.

“I know there are people who cannot afford to buy houses, we will not force you to own houses or let you suffer, that’s why we have SMART Sewa,“ he said.

SMART Sewa is a scheme offering house rentals to low and middle-income groups, with 30% of the net rental amount used to pay deposits for Rumah Selangorku purchases. – Bernama