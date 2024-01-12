Selangor to assist states in post-flood recovery efforts - MB

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government will mobilise its machinery to assist in the post-flood process for states affected by the disaster, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He said the state government is in contact with several ministries, including the Ministry of Youth and Sports, to mobilise aid and volunteer movements as well as finalising them at the state administration level.

“I have held preliminary discussions to assist with the clean-up process after the flood season... we will work together, particularly in Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah, which are severely impacted,” he said.

He said this after officiating the closing of the Selangor Education Summit 2024 at the Setia Alam Convention Centre here today.

Amirudin said the state government’s efforts and machinery are currently focused on preparing Selangor for the flood season following the Northeast Monsoon phenomenon, which is expected to last until next March.

Regarding flood assistance in Selangor, he said that victims affected by the incident in Meru, Klang, have been identified and the financial aid of RM500 from the state government will be provided soon.

“We are monitoring the situation (regarding the disaster). What’s important for us is that certain operations during the floods can be carried out, especially rescue and safety control efforts,” he said.

On Friday (Nov 29) night, the flood situation in Meru, Klang saw 487 individuals from 111 families sheltering at two temporary relief centres, namely Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sungai Binjai and Balai MPKK Buit Kapar.