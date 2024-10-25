Self-employed man charged with using forged documents to secure state awards for three individuals

MELAKA: A self-employed man pleaded guilty in the Ayer Keroh Magistrate’s Court here today to three counts of using fake approval letters to secure state awards.

Mohamad Nizam Abdul Ghani, 46, entered the plea before Magistrate Khairunnisak Hassni.

He was charged with using falsified approval letters for the Darjah Pangkuan Seri Melaka (DPSM) award as genuine to deceive three individuals into thinking he could secure the awards for them.

The offence was committed at a house in Taman Paya Rumput Perdana in the Melaka Tengah district at 11.06 pm on Sept 21 this year.

The charges were framed under Section 471 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 468 of the Penal Code which provides imprisonment for up to seven years and a fine upon conviction.

The court allowed him bail of RM7,000 with one surety and set Dec 4 for sentencing.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Hanis Aliah Ahmad Kamarulnajuib appeared for the prosecution while Mohamad Nizam was represented by lawyer Kent Tan Chow Teng.

In a separate proceeding, Mohamad Nizam’s friend, Shahrizan Sahauddin, 45, pleaded not guilty to a charge of forging the documents involving the same individuals at the same time and place.

He was charged under Section 465 of the Penal Code for forgery, which carries a maximum imprisonment of two years, a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Shahrizan, represented by lawyer Helmi Hasan, was allowed bail of RM4,000 with one surety. The court set Nov 12 for mention.