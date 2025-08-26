Senators urge stronger health focus in Malaysia’s 13th development plan

KUALA LUMPUR: Senators have urged the government to prioritise healthcare strengthening in the upcoming 13th Malaysia Plan, emphasising the need for more medical specialists, nurses and enhanced mental health initiatives.

Senator Datuk Edward Linggu Bukut stated that the five-year development plan should specifically focus on providing more doctors, trained nurses, medical specialists and adequate equipment.

“This is especially for those in interior and remote island areas so that the people are no longer left out from accessing quality healthcare,” he said during the Dewan Negara debate.

Senator Noorita Sual highlighted the urgent need to address mental health issues among youth facing post-pandemic economic, social and digital challenges.

She revealed that Ministry of Health data shows more than 500,000 Malaysians, mostly young people, sought mental healthcare in 2022.

“This is no longer an isolated issue, but a public health crisis. Our young generation is searching for direction, yet the support provided is still insufficient,” she said.

Senator Dr Wan Martina Wan Yusoff called for a review of policies affecting the private healthcare sector to ensure quality, equitable and affordable treatment.

She noted that 33.9% of Malaysians utilised private healthcare services according to the 2019 National Health and Morbidity Survey.

“The role of private clinics is significant in helping the government provide primary healthcare to the people. However, the presence of third parties imposing various additional charges and restricting treatment options is undermining doctors’ ability to provide optimal care,” she said.

Senator Dr A. Lingeshwaran raised concerns about ongoing bullying among healthcare workers in Ministry of Health facilities.

He commended the ministry’s bullying guidelines but stressed the need for proper implementation with whistleblower protection.

“Some eventually faced pressure, were sidelined or forced to resign,” he said, proposing a direct hotline to the minister’s office for serious complaints. – Bernama