Seremban road closures for National Day rehearsal and celebration

SEREMBAN: Multiple roads in the city will undergo temporary closures tomorrow, Friday, and Sunday to accommodate National Day rehearsal sessions and the main celebration on August 31 at Padang Majlis Bandaraya Seremban.

Seremban police chief ACP Mohammad Hatta Che Din confirmed that the closures and traffic diversions will operate from 7am to 12pm tomorrow and from 6am to 12pm on both Friday and Sunday.

“The parade will pass through Jalan Berhala (temple), Jalan Dato Hamzah, Jalan Yam Tuan, Jalan Dato’ Sheikh Ahmad and Jalan Dato’ Bandar Tunggal.”

He specified that affected roads include Lorong Jawa, Jalan Lee Kee Seong and the Istana Roundabout alongside the main parade route.

“For alternative routes, motorists can go through Jalan Tunku Munawir, Jalan Dato Lee Fong Yee, Jalan Tunku Hassan, Jalan Dato Abdul Malek, Jalan Dato Abdul Kadir and Jalan Tun Abdul Said.”

Mohammad Hatta urged all road users to follow instructions from traffic personnel deployed during the closure periods.

Residents with enquiries can contact the Seremban Police Headquarters Operations Room at 06-6033477 or 06-6014999 for further assistance. – Bernama