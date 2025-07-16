Setapak raid busts migrant smuggling syndicate, 12 detained

KUALA LUMPUR: Police dismantled a human smuggling syndicate operating from a Setapak apartment, arresting 12 individuals in a late-night raid.

The operation, led by Bukit Aman’s Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (ATIPSOM) Division, targeted a homestay used as a transit point for illegal migrants.

SAC Soffian Santong, principal assistant director of ATIPSOM, confirmed the arrests.

“Four suspects, aged 22 to 31, are believed to be syndicate members acting as agents and caretakers. The remaining eight detainees were migrants attempting to leave Malaysia illegally,“ he said.

Investigations revealed the syndicate, known as Geng Roni, had been active for three months, advertising services on social media. Migrants were charged between RM1,000 and RM1,700 for unauthorised routes to Indonesia.

The case is being probed under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 and the Immigration Act 1959/63. - Bernama