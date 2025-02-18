PETALING JAYA: The police believe that the gunman involved in the Setia Alam shooting may have either planned a gold shop robbery or targeted another premise in the shopping mall.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the suspect allegedly made preparations for the crime on Saturday (Feb 8), based on police investigations.

The New Straits Times reported that there was “no known connection”, as quoted, between the victim, who was shot in the shopping mall, and the suspect.

“It appears that something agitated him, causing him to fire his weapon,“ Hussein was quoted as saying.

Earlier this morning, the suspect was gunned down by the police at a hotel in Pulau Ketam at around 3am during a joint operation by the Bukit Aman and Selangor Criminal Investigation Departments.

According to Hussein, the suspect had been hiding in the hotel for two days.

On February 8, the suspect, a man in his 30s, shot a shopping mall cleaner in the leg and escaped by hijacking a car.