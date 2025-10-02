KUALA LUMPUR: The Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) will work together with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Selangor Police to identify those believed to be associates of the suspect involved in a shopping mall shooting incident in Setia Alam on Saturday.

Its director, Datuk Seri Khaw Kok Chin, said NCID is currently tracking them down.

Speaking to reporters in a press conference in Bukit Aman here, Khaw said whether the suspect is under the influence of drugs when committing the crime can only be confirmed after he is arrested and a screening is conducted.

Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that the suspect was believed to have fired eight shots in the mall because he was angry after being told to move his items.

According to police, the suspect has fair skin and 11 prior records linked to drug and criminal offences.

The case is being investigated under Section 3 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971 and Section 307 of the Penal Code.