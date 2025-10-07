Seven charged with wrongful confinement in Pasir Puteh, family of three among accused

KUALA LUMPUR: Seven individuals including a family of three have pleaded not guilty to charges of wrongfully confining three men in Pasir Puteh last month.

The accused are Hazafee Mohamed and Mohd Hasrun Mohd Yusof, both 37, Mohd Fairuz Mahasan, 41, Muhammad Najmuddin Ahmad Zamri, 21, Norhazri Muhammad Nor, 45, and his two sons Muhammad Danish Syahmi, 22, and Muhammad Darwish Syahmi, 20.

They were jointly charged with wrongfully confining three men aged between 23 and 30 at a house in Jalan Pantai Bisikan Bayu, Cherang Ruku, Pasir Puteh around 4 am on Sept 25.

Another accused Yang Marliziana Mohd Ramli, 37, was charged with abetting the wrongful confinement and concealing information related to the offence.

The seven were charged under Section 347 of the Penal Code read with Section 34 of the same Act while Marliziana was charged under Section 109 of the Penal Code.

Magistrate Amirul Asyraf Abdul Rasid denied bail for four of the accused namely Norhazri, Hazafee, Mohd Hasrun and Mohd Fairuz.

Bail was granted at RM5,000 each to Muhammad Najmuddin, Muhammad Danish Syahmi and Muhammad Darwish Syahmi and RM4,000 for Marliziana each with one surety.

The court fixed Nov 30 for case mention and document submission.

Meanwhile at the Kota Bharu Sessions Court the same four accused also pleaded not guilty to a charge of committing armed robbery against the same victims.

They were accused of displaying a .38 S&W revolver causing fear of death to the victims under a bridge in Gong Kulim, Pasir Puteh at about 4.35 pm on Sept 25.

The charge under Section 4 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971 carries a maximum sentence of 40 years imprisonment and at least six strokes of the cane.

Judge Zulkifli Abdullah denied bail for all four and set Nov 9 for mention and document submission. – Bernama