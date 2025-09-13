Seven men arrested over commotion during Kampung Sungai Baru eviction

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested seven men aged between 15 and 50 in connection with a commotion during the eviction of 37 terraced houses in Kampung Sungai Baru last Thursday.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus stated that six suspects are remanded for two to three days while a 26-year-old has been charged in court.

The 26-year-old pleaded guilty and was released after paying a RM1,500 fine with police seeking remand extensions for the remaining suspects.

Some of those arrested possess criminal records for housebreaking and other offences according to police investigations.

Three investigation papers have been opened under Sections 186, 353 and 324 of the Penal Code regarding the incident.

Investigations revealed the arrested individuals were not Kampung Sungai Baru residents but believed to be organisation leaders and members.

Police are tracking down several more suspects and cannot rule out further arrests in the case.

Authorities have requested public cooperation, particularly from those with incident-related videos, to assist the investigation.

Dang Wangi police chief ACP Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman sustained a head injury during the incident but is fine after outpatient treatment. – Bernama