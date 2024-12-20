KOTA KINABALU: Seven more National Information Dissemination Centres (NADI) are set to begin operations in Sabah next year, said Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching.

Teo said five NADI centres will start operating next month, namely at Koisaan Point, Ranau; Kampung Sinulihan, Pensiangan; Kampung Batu 2, Tawau; Gaya Centre, Kalabakan; and Taman Keramat, Kota Kinabalu.

Two additional NADI centres, located in island areas, are scheduled to open in March next year at Kampung Gelam-Gelam, Semporna, and Pulau Bangi, Kudat.

“The existing number of NADI centres in Sabah stands at 118.

“We are planning to add 14 more, seven of which are completed and operational, including NADI Luyang, while the remaining seven are under implementation (operational next year),” she told reporters after visiting NADI Luyang here today.

Teo said that besides NADI Luyang, other completed and operational centres are Kampung Warisan and Bandar Putra in Sepanggar; Dermaga and Plaza Tanjung Aru in Kota Kinabalu; Kampung Rosok in Kota Belud; and Taman Mawar Batu Sapi in Sandakan.

Regarding NADI Luyang, Teo encouraged the local community to make full use of the facilities provided, which include 10 laptops with 100Mbps internet speed, health screenings, and a platform for entrepreneurs to sell their products.

“The location of NADI Luyang is highly strategic, surrounded by 10 housing areas with a potential user base of more than 52,000 residents,” she said.

Meanwhile, NADI Luyang manager Hafizah Jumat said the centre began operations on Oct 18 and has so far registered 167 members and assisted four entrepreneurs.

She added that various programmes have been planned to introduce NADI Luyang to the local community, including eKelas, skills training and health screenings.

“For future planning, we have designed holistic programmes tailored for the community here, as the location is not only strategic but also densely populated,” she said.