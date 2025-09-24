Seven UniMAP researchers named among world’s top 2% scientists for 2024

KANGAR: Seven researchers from Universiti Malaysia Perlis have earned a prestigious place in the World’s Top 2% Scientists list for 2024.

Stanford University in the United States announced the highly respected global ranking using comprehensive data from the Scopus database.

The university revealed in a statement that the list employs two primary evaluation methods focusing on Career-Long Citation Impact and Single Year Citation Impact.

Three UniMAP researchers received recognition in the Career-Long Impact category for their sustained contributions to research.

The honoured researchers are deputy vice-chancellor Prof. Dr Mohd Mustafa Al Bakri Abdullah and Prof. Dr Subash Chandra Bose Gopinath from the Faculty of Chemical Engineering Technology.

Associate Prof. Dr Azwan Iskandar Azmi from the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering Technology also earned a place in the Career-Long Impact category.

Seven researchers from the university were listed in the Single Year Impact category, including the three already recognised for career-long achievement.

“The other four researchers recognised are Associate Prof. Dr Heah Cheng Yong and Associate Prof. Dr Mohd Ridzuan Mohd Jamir from FKTM,“ read the statement.

The list also includes Associate Prof. Dr Liew Yun Ming from the Faculty of Chemical Engineering Technology and Dr Wan Azani Wan Mustafa from the Faculty of Electrical Engineering Technology.

Stanford University initiated the World’s Top 2% Scientists list in 2019 using a transparent methodology that evaluates multiple research performance indicators.

The selection process considers citation counts, h-index scores, and high-impact research performance across various scientific disciplines.

This internationally recognised list draws from comprehensive bibliometric data provided by Scopus to identify consistently influential researchers.

UniMAP vice-chancellor Datuk Prof. Dr Zaliman Sauli expressed immense pride in this significant achievement by the university’s academic staff.

He stated that this recognition serves as proof of UniMAP researchers’ ability to compete at the highest global level.

“This recognition not only raises UniMAP’s profile internationally but also inspires all our researchers to enhance the quality of their publications, innovations, and contributions to knowledge development and societal well-being,“ he added.

The vice-chancellor emphasised that this success reinforces UniMAP’s commitment to establishing itself as a leading technical university producing world-class researchers. – Bernama