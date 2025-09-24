1,500 B40 and Orang Asli individuals targeted by new health initiative

IPOH: The National Cancer Society of Malaysia is targeting 1,500 individuals from vulnerable communities through a new health initiative.

The SDG Community Health Observation Centre Network initiative focuses particularly on women from low-income households and Orang Asli community members.

NCSM managing director Prof Dr M Murallitharan said the programme will concentrate on seven parliamentary constituencies.

“MASCHON is an important platform to empower communities with health knowledge and data,” he said in his speech at the launch event.

“Through this collaboration, we aim to ensure that women and the Orang Asli community not only receive treatment, but also take an active role in monitoring and improving their own health.”

He stated that the initiative aims to promote inclusive participation in addressing local health issues.

“Our main focus is to promote inclusive participation in the SDGs, particularly in addressing local health issues, such as sexual and reproductive health, malnutrition, and the prevention and management of non-communicable diseases,” he said.

The event at Dewan NCMS-CARITAS was also attended by political secretary to the Finance Minister Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim.

Dr Murallitharan outlined three key focus areas for the initiative.

He said that the initiative will focus on three key areas: nutrition and healthy eating, sexual and reproductive health rights, and the prevention and management of non-communicable diseases.

The society has been operating at the site for approximately two years with significant previous success.

“We have been operating for about two years at this site, and last year we successfully provided free HPV vaccinations to more than 20,000 women across Perak, at an estimated cost of RM7 million,” he added.

This year’s efforts will build upon previous work through expanded collaborations.

“This year, we are continuing the initiative, in collaboration with partners across Perak, conducting cancer and health screenings through mobile clinics, as well as community activities in every district,” he said.

Recent data reveals concerning cancer trends within the state of Perak.

The National Cancer Registry Report 2017-2021 recorded an alarming trend in Perak, with 65.3% of cancer cases detected at stages three or four.

This represents an increase from the 63.7% late-stage diagnosis rate recorded in the previous five-year period.

Perak ranks among the top three states for the highest incidence of several specific cancers.

The state’s high cancer burden also results in substantial economic losses.

The total economic loss to the state from cancer is estimated at RM6.94 million annually. – Bernama