Seven-year-old boy dies after hammer attack by uncle in Kota Bharu

KOTA BHARU: The seven-year-old boy seriously injured in a hammer attack by his uncle last Thursday has died after a week-long battle for life.

Muhammad Ammar Muhamad Badrul passed away at 3.02 pm today at Universiti Sains Malaysia Specialist Hospital in Kubang Kerian.

His father Muhammad Badrul Remli, 31, said the family had remained by his bedside in the Intensive Care Unit since his heart stopped beating for 14 minutes yesterday morning.

“Until today, he was on life support, but Allah loves him more, and Ammar left us today,“ he told Bernama.

He said the family had continuously recited Surah Yasin and performed solat hajat throughout Ammar’s treatment.

The family has now accepted his passing, according to his father.

After his son’s death, Muhammad Badrul posted a WhatsApp status announcing his son’s return to his Creator.

He requested prayers and expressed gratitude to the public for their support during the week-long treatment.

Muhammad Ammar’s remains will be buried tonight at Kampung Mujor Muslim Cemetery in Jelawat, Bachok.

Last Thursday, the suspect uncle was found dead near Pantai Melawi in Bachok.

The 46-year-old man was discovered hanging from a casuarina tree approximately three kilometers from the crime scene.

Police subsequently arrested a 36-year-old woman, the boy’s aunt, to assist investigations.

* She is being investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code and Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001. – Bernama