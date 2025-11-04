Several districts in Selangor hit by flash flood

KUALA LUMPUR: Flash floods hit several districts in Selangor following continuous heavy rain since early this morning.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Assistant Director of Operations Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said Petaling was one of the districts affected with water rising to 0.61 metres in several areas, including Kampung Tengah, Puchong, affecting some 20 houses with six victims evacuated to the relief centre (PPS) at the Putra Heights Mosque.

“In Kampung Seri Aman, Puchong, 30 houses were flooded, affecting 120 victims,“ he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, in Kampung Padang Jawa, Shah Alam, 20 houses were affected with three victims evacuated.

In the Klang district, Ahmad Mukhlis said the affected area was in Taman Sri Jaya, resulting in the evacuation of eight victims to the PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sungai Binjai, while in the Hulu Langat district, flooding was reported in Kampung Sungai Merab Luar, Kajang, resulting in the evacuation of 15 people.

Meanwhile, Shah Alam police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said the police personnel were sent to monitor traffic since 7 am today in the flood-affected areas such as Taman Sri Muda, Budiman Promenade, Perak Jubli Promenade, Perusahaan Perusahaan, Section 23, Jalan Mat Raji and Padang Jawa.

Other areas include Jalan Mantap, Section 25/129, Federal Highway (KM15.3 Motorcycle Lane) as well as the area around Section 19, he added.

He said the situation in Shah Alam and the affected areas was under control as the water began to recede with traffic conditions returning to normal apart from light rain.

“However, the motorcycle lane at KM 15.3 (Federal Highway) is completely closed for now,“ he said.