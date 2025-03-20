PETALING JAYA: The Peninsular Wildlife and National Parks department (Perhilitan) discovered a severed panther head stored inside a freezer at a sundry shop in Cameron Highlands yesterday (March 19).

According to Harian Metro, Perhilitan’s director-general Datuk Abdul Kadir Abu Hashim said the inspection was carried out at a shop-house in Kuala Terla, Cameron Highlands, Pahang, following investigations.

The operation involved cooperation between Perhilitan officers, four members of the General Operations Force (PGA), the Pahang Immigration Department (JIM), and Community Rangers.

“During the inspection, authorities found parts of a wild animal, believed to be a panther, stored inside a blue plastic bag placed in the shop’s freezer,“ he was quoted as saying.

Following this, three local individuals aged 38, 65, and 68 were arrested for further investigation.

“The suspects were then taken to the Cameron Highlands district police headquarters.

Legal action may be taken under the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 (Act 716) and punishable under Section 60(1) of the Wildlife Conservation (Amendment) Act 2022 (Act A1646).”

“The panther head and the refrigerator, estimated to be worth RM115,000, were also confiscated. Investigations are still ongoing to determine the source of the wildlife parts.”

