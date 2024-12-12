KOTA SAMARAHAN: Sexual harassment victims must come forward to report the incidents they have experienced or seek counselling services provided by the Women, Family, and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM), said Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

Nancy said counsellors can offer guidance and advice to help victims cope with the challenges they face, and also encourage them to file police reports.

“While women are often the victims, men also face sexual harassment, but many are reluctant to speak out due to feelings of shame,“ she said.

“Sexual harassment can have a significant impact on one’s mental well-being. Counsellors can help victims understand their options and the procedures they can follow. Ultimately, the decision lies with the victim, and counsellors will respect whatever course of action they choose,“ she added.

Speaking at a press conference after the Zero Tolerance for Violence @ Sexual Harassment Advocacy programme, at Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) today, Nancy said most male victims of sexual harassment are between the ages of 20 and 40.

During the dialogue session at the event, Nancy shared that one of KPWKM’s proactive measures in addressing sexual harassment is the establishment of the Anti-Sexual Harassment Tribunal (TAGS).

“As at Dec 5 this year, a total of 21 sexual harassment complaints have been filed with TAGS, with 19 women, a little girl, and a man among the complainants,“ she said.

Statistics from the police (PDRM) also show a rise in cases, with 666 incidents reported as of October this year, compared to 522 cases in 2023, which is a 9.4 per cent increase.

In Sarawak, 12 cases have been recorded this year, she added.