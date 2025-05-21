KUCHING: Tourism facilities at Niah and Tanjung Datu National Parks, two of Sarawak’s iconic protected areas, will get a facelift following the signing of a 20-year concession agreement between Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) and Sutera Sanctuary Lodges (SSL) today.

SFC general manager Abang Arabi Abang Aimran and SSL president Datuk Zarazilah Mohd Ali signed the agreement at a ceremony held here, witnessed by Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, who represented Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The agreement, with an optional 20-year extension, will see SSL undertake the management and enhancement of tourism services at the two national parks.

SFC in a statement said at Niah National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2024, SSL will begin renovation works by the end of this year to include new accommodation, a restaurant, swimming pool and bar, while preserving the park’s 40,000-year-old archaeological and natural heritage.

For Tanjung Datu National Park, located in the southern part of Sarawak, SSL will develop a boutique eco-retreat featuring private villas, a spa, a restaurant and other premium facilities over the next three years, guided by sustainable and low-impact design.

“This public-private partnership marks a major milestone in Sarawak’s commitment to responsible tourism, improved protected area management and empowering local communities through eco-tourism,” SFC added.