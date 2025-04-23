Sg Golok PLSB: Kelantan govt thanks PM for fast-tracking project

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan government has expressed its appreciation to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for the Federal Government’s decision to expedite the implementation of the Sungai Golok Integrated River Basin Development (PLSB) project.

“I’m pleased to announce that following my direct request to the Prime Minister, the Federal Government has agreed to approve the construction of the flood bund immediately, without having to follow the usual phase-by-phase implementation.

“We are thankful to the Prime Minister. This means physical works for the project will begin in earnest and be completed in 2028 instead of 2030, thus expediting flood mitigation efforts for residents in high-risk areas,” Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud said during the winding-up session of the State Legislative Assembly at the Kota Darulnaim Complex here today.

He said the state government truly appreciated the Federal Government’s support in accelerating the approval for the well-being of the people of Kelantan.

Previously, Anwar was reported to have said that the government saved RM1.7 billion by expediting the implementation of the Sungai Golok PLSB project.

According to earlier projections, the third phase of the Sungai Golok PLSB project was scheduled to begin in 2027, but the government decided to fast-track the project to minimise losses.