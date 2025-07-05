Shah Alam police hunt Pakistani man for child sodomy and molest cases

SHAH ALAM: Police are on the hunt for a Pakistani man believed to be a suspect in four cases of sodomy and molestation involving children and teenage boys in Section 27 and Section 28 here this year.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said his team received four separate reports involving victims, aged nine, 13, 14, and 19 years old, regarding incidents that began in April and continue to this day, and all the incidents are believed to have been carried out by the same individual.

“The suspect’s modus operandi is to initially ask for help from the victims and then take them to a secluded area before sodomising or molesting the victim.

“A total of four investigation papers have been opened, with two being investigated under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, while the other two are under Section 377C of the Penal Code,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohd Iqbal said the suspect Muhammad Hassan, 25, is unemployed and with his last known address being Taman Bunga Negara Flat in Section 27, Shah Alam.

He said any individual with information regarding the incidents can contact Crime Investigation Officer, Inspector Siti Mahanira Mahat at 017-6444895.

Previously, a WhatsApp post went viral, showing residents’ concerns about a group of Pakistani nationals asking for help from children, especially boys.

The group was also accused of seeking men aged 18 and under. - Bernama