HEMAT values boost civil service performance, survey finds

KOTA SAMARAHAN: The HEMAT values - an acronym for Hijrah Tata Kelola (Governance Reform), Empati Rakyat (Empathy for the People), Minda Pekin (Progressive Mindset), Apresiasi Inovasi (Appreciation of Innovation), and Telus Tadbiran (Transparent Administration) - have proven effective in enhancing self-management and work performance among civil servants.

Director-General of Public Service (KPPA) Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz said findings from a recent survey conducted during the MADANI Public Service Counselling Associates (AKRAB) Gathering on June 18 showed that all 5,396 respondents agreed the HEMAT values contributed to a 57 per cent improvement in personal management.

He said that the values are projected to potentially increase overall work performance and quality by up to 64 per cent.

“These values are personal, practical, and easily integrated into daily tasks. They act as intrinsic motivators that drive positive actions among civil servants.

“They also serve as guiding principles in shaping a new work culture that is progressive, inclusive, and competitive. Each value comes with its own definition and emphasis,” he said at the HEMAT Aspirations Forum: Pulse of the Public Service Reform, here today.

The event was organised by the Public Service Department (PSD) through the National Institute of Public Administration (INTAN) Sarawak Campus (INSARA), in collaboration with the Sarawak State Secretary’s Office and Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (UNIMAS).

Wan Ahmad Dahlan said that similar feedback was recorded in previous forums held across Kelantan, Terengganu, Sabah, Penang, Perak, and during engagements with the Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (RISDA) since last year.

He said between 83.6 and 89.5 per cent of respondents were identified as “innovators” — individuals ready to adopt and implement the HEMAT values — based on the diffusion of innovation theory, which tracks early adopters of new ideas.

“As civil servants, we are expected not just to understand change, but to anticipate it and facilitate stakeholder engagement, especially with the public.

“Adapt your working style to align with the government’s aspirations, and perform each task efficiently and effectively. The result will be a more compassionate, responsive, and timely public service,” he remarked.

The event, attended by approximately 1,600 federal and state civil servants in Sarawak, also saw the launch of a book titled “Wan Ahmad Dahlan Haji Abdul Aziz: A Mountain of Service, An Ocean of Legacy”, which documents his leadership initiatives, strategic reforms, and unwavering commitment to public service excellence.

It is expected to serve as a key reference and source of inspiration for ongoing improvements, innovation, and service delivery in the civil sector. - Bernama