World Championships: Malaysia’s doubles dominate, eight pairs power into last 16

MALAYSIA showcased its doubles strength at the World Championships in Paris as eight national pairs marched into the last 16 on Wednesday, marking one of the country’s strongest collective performances on the global stage.

Leading the charge were men’s doubles world No. 2 Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, who cruised past Scotland’s Christopher and Matthew Grimley 21-15, 21-17 after a first-round bye.

Their next test will be an all-Malaysian showdown against Wan Arif Junaidi-Yap Roy King for a quarter-final berth.

World No. 3 Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani also advanced after a hard-fought 19-21, 21-10, 21-17 win over American duo Chen Zhi Yi-Presley Smith.

They will now face Taiwan’s Lee Jhe Huei-Yang Po Hsuan, ranked 18th.

In mixed doubles, world No. 4 Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei made quick work of India’s Rohan Kapoor-Ruthvika Shivani Gadde 21-16, 21-11 in just 30 minutes, setting up a clash with Indonesia’s Jafar Hidayatullah-Felisha Alberta Nathaniel Pasaribu, the 11th seeds.

Meanwhile, an all-Malaysian contest is also on the horizon as Hoo Pang Ron-Cheng Su Yin are set to meet Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai.

The women’s doubles challenge remains strong with world No. 2 Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah securing their spot in the last 16, joining teammates across the other categories to complete Malaysia’s remarkable lineup.

Malaysia’s singles bid, however, came to an early end with all players exiting before the last 16.