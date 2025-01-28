Sibu records over RM20 million in commercial crime losses

SIBU: Cash losses stemming from commercial crimes recorded by the Sibu Police Headquarters (IPD) last year amounted to RM20,143,509.90.

District police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said that 581 investigation papers were opened during the period, and 404 charges were filed for cases resolved last year.

He said of the losses, RM17,884,920.24 involved fraud cases investigated under Sections 415 to 420 of the Penal Code; RM1,653,016.65 from criminal breach of trust cases probed under Sections 405 to 409 of the Penal Code; RM515,648.01 from cybercrime cases under Section 4 of the Computer Crimes Act 1997; and RM89,925 from loan shark cases as per the Moneylenders Act 1951.

“For the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division, 49,988 summonses were issued, amounting to RM1,378,088 in fines related to various traffic offences,“ he said at IPD Sibu’s monthly assembly here today.

Zulkipli also added that the Narcotics Crime Investigation Division seized drugs worth RM298,942, with 1,098 individuals arrested over the past year.

In the same period, 697 index crime cases were recorded, 657 of which were solved, achieving a resolution rate of 94 per cent.

“All of these accomplishments result from the dedication and commitment of the IPD Sibu personnel in providing service excellence, ensuring the safety of the Sibu district is protected and guaranteed,“ he said.

Moreover, he added that the Crime Prevention and Community Safety Division has implemented strategies focused on community engagement through safety awareness campaigns.

These include voluntary patrol programmes and innovative neighbourhood initiatives, which have effectively increased public confidence in the police’s ability to maintain security.