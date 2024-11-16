Sibu woman loses RM86,841 in love scam after meeting ‘oppa’ on Tinder

SIBU: A local woman in her 30s fell victim to a love scam, losing RM86,841, after meeting a Korean man through the Tinder app in June.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the private sector worker reported to the police on Thursday that the suspect had promised to meet her on June 19, after his visa application was approved.

“In early July, the suspect informed the victim that he had sent several items to her, but they were detained by Indonesian Customs before being transited to Malaysia,“ he said in a statement today.

According to Zulkipli, after contacting an individual posing as a Customs officer on July 25, the victim was instructed to make several payments to obtain a release certificate so that the items could be delivered to Malaysia.

The victim who had made 25 money transfers to eight local accounts, amounting to RM86,841, became suspicious and realising she had been scammed when she was still asked to make further payments.

The suspect was later unreachable.

“Police have opened an investigation under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. As a precautionary measure, the public is advised not to trust new acquaintances made through social media platforms,“ Zulkipli added.

He also cautioned the public not to share banking information or make payments to unknown individuals or parties.