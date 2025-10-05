Signing departure form speeds up release of Malaysian activists, says foreign minister

SEREMBAN: Signing an immediate departure form does not mean conceding to Israeli authorities but helped expedite the release of detained Malaysian activists.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan clarified this was a standard procedure communicated to the Global Sumud Flotilla delegation before their humanitarian mission.

He explained the move avoided complex legal processes in Israel that could have prolonged detention periods.

Mohamad stated the mission was peaceful and non-terrorist, carrying no weapons while protesting Israeli atrocities.

“This is diplomacy carried out in a calm and tactful manner,“ he told reporters after attending the Masjid Sheikh Haji Ahmad Mawlid Carnival.

The minister said Malaysia relied on friendly nations including Turkiye, Jordan and Egypt for diplomatic assistance since it has no official relations with Israel.

All 23 released Malaysian activists are currently in Istanbul and scheduled to return home on Monday.

Their documentation and repatriation arrangements are being managed by the Prime Minister’s Department.

The activists were detained last Thursday when their vessel was intercepted in Mediterranean Sea waters near Israel.

Mohamad confirmed the government continues monitoring eight other Malaysian volunteers participating in the third Gaza aid mission wave.

He indicated similar approaches including form signing would be used if these medical experts, journalists and humanitarian activists face detention. – Bernama