TAIPING: The Simpang Child Interview Centre (CIC) here is set to serve as an additional facility to help expedite the investigation process involving sexual and abuse cases of minors in Perak.

Perak acting deputy police chief SAC Luqman Abdul Rahman said the second CIC opened in Perak could also be used by any agencies that are assisted by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

“The first CIC, established in 2015 in Sungai Senam, Ipoh, was a catalyst for the reform of the child-friendly justice system in the state.

“Based on the record of usage by 231 victims of witnesses in 2024 and 63 from January to April this year, there is an urgent requirement for CICs,” he said in his speech when representing Perak police chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin in officiating the CIC at the Simpang Police Station here today.

On March 6, Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar was quoted by the media as saying that there are currently 34 CICs nationwide, with 28 set up in the Peninsula and three each in Sabah and Sarawak.

Luqman, meanwhile, said that the CICs could also be used as a regional reference centre that can be utilised by agencies from Penang, Kedah and Perlis if there are cases involving minors living in Perak.

He added that investigations conducted by the relevant agencies would also be assisted by two trained counsellors from the Sexual, Women and Child Investigation Division (D11) to ensure the victims or witnesses have the confidence to provide their statements.

In addition, he said that a total of RM250,000 was allocated for the construction of the Simpang CIC, which began construction in 2023 and was completed in February last year.

He added that the CIC is equipped with facilities like a sound-proof room, an interview room and a technical room as well as other basic amenities for the comfort of minors who come forward to give their statements.